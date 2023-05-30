ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Update

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 936,900 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 875,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ITT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,167,000. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 71,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 39,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,601. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

