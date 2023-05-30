James (Jim) Simpson Purchases 500,000 Shares of Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Stock

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Simpson acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$55,000.00 ($35,947.71).
James (Jim) Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, James (Jim) Simpson acquired 200,000 shares of Peel Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,800.00 ($18,169.93).
- On Wednesday, March 15th, James (Jim) Simpson purchased 70,849 shares of Peel Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$9,848.01 ($6,436.61).
