JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in May

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the April 30th total of 358,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCRRF remained flat at $10.76 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $12.38.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded JCR Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

