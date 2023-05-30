JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,500 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 779,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JDE Peet’s Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF remained flat at $29.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. JDE Peet’s has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of JDE Peet’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

