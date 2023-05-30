JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.39. 323,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,766. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

