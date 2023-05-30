JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 282.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.34. The company had a trading volume of 134,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,303. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $278.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.