JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Comcast by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $418,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,534,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,964,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

