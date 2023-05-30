JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,293 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.48.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. 22,611,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,625,262. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.