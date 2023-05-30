JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 614.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.51. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,031 shares of company stock worth $876,318. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.