JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 135,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 440,672 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 519,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 291,226 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 136,003 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,354,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,559. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

