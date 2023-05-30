JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.07.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.