Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,996,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619,515 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Johnson & Johnson worth $529,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,900. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $401.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

