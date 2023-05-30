JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 400,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 585,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CLSA decreased their price target on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

JOYY Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 281.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 135.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 11.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in JOYY by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

