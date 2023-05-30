JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,720,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $2,107,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,104 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.07. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.