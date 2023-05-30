JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,412,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 376,680 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.70% of HDFC Bank worth $2,148,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,554,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HDB opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $71.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5935 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

