JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,038,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $809,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $136.82. 3,222,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,721,732. The company has a market cap of $399.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.30 and a 200-day moving average of $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

