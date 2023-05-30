JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 563,510 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,073,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.01% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,312,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBMC. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 768.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period.

Shares of BBMC stock opened at $73.58 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.47.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

