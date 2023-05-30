Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,800 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 302,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KRRGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 66,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,603. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

