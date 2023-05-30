KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 948,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,967 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

