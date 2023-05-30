Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Performance

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.70 million, a PE ratio of -23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 1st quarter worth $21,944,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,869,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the first quarter worth about $15,581,000. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the first quarter worth about $5,407,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the first quarter worth about $5,088,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

