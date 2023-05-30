Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.79

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $4.08. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 1,381,113 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.10 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.