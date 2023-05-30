Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.79

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $4.08. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 1,381,113 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.10 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
