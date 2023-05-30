KOK Price Tops $0.0204 on Top Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $10.19 million and $414,056.23 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017671 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,728.23 or 1.00043075 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.02143195 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $352,033.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

