Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 400,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KMERF remained flat at $36.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $36.80.
Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Komercní banka, a.s. (KMERF)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.