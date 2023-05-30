Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 400,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMERF remained flat at $36.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

