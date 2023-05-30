Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Cuts Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD cut its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

SEDG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.74 and its 200-day moving average is $301.64. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.26.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

