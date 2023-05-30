Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 31,377 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,377 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.16. 3,833,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,024,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.