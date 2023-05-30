Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 697 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after acquiring an additional 420,689 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 484,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.01. The company had a trading volume of 376,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,681. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 86.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.26.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

