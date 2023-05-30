K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Shares Up 0.2%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as €16.27 ($17.49) and last traded at €16.16 ($17.37). 1,002,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.13 ($17.34).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 27th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.24.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

