Kujira Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $373,926.05 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Kujira has a market cap of $101.98 million and approximately $373,926.05 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003377 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.89356319 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $333,626.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

