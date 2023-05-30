Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Down 1.1 %

Kumba Iron Ore stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. 184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.2202 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Investec raised Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC raised Kumba Iron Ore from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.

