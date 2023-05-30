KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,377,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 8,820,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103,770.0 days.

KWG Group Stock Performance

Shares of KWGPF remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. KWG Group has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get KWG Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KWG Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

KWG Group Company Profile

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment and development and hotel operations business. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KWG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.