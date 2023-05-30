L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 on June 16th

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

L3Harris Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $13.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $178.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $175.51 and a one year high of $255.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 111,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.