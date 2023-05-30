Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,126 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.73. The stock had a trading volume of 144,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $115.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.94.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

