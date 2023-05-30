Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Boosts Stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) by 188.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,284 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of East Resources Acquisition worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERES. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 646,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in East Resources Acquisition by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 281,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 64,097 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 481.2% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 210,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 174,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 16.8% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 195,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares during the period.

East Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERES remained flat at $10.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,490. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

East Resources Acquisition Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

