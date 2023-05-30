Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) by 1,786.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446,556 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Gamida Cell were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GMDA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMDA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 783,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $150.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.62. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

