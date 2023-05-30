Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $12.39 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 368,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,925 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 1.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after acquiring an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,737,000 after buying an additional 158,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after buying an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. 6,467,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,827,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

