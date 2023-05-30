Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,428 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Xerox worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Xerox by 1,362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 787,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after buying an additional 637,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xerox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 45.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 482,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,659,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xerox Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Xerox stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 352,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -73.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on XRX. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

