Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $49.85 Million Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,008,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367,644 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass accounts for about 6.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 1.95% of O-I Glass worth $49,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 166,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in O-I Glass by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in O-I Glass by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 137,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. 248,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

