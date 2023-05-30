Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $8.22 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,060. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.12.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

