Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 1,994 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.63. 45,008,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,352,945. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $353.93.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

