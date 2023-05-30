Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after buying an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after acquiring an additional 408,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after buying an additional 350,442 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 10,481,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,724,000 after buying an additional 441,153 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,218,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.76.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

