Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lessened by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LIN opened at $356.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

