Liquity USD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.86 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $281.69 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 279,740,193 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

