Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0031

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $96.90 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 784,086,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 784,062,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00326288 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $121.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
