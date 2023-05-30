Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0031

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $96.90 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 784,086,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 784,062,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00326288 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $121.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

