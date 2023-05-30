Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.73 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.73 billion and approximately $455.65 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $92.16 or 0.00332802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012667 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,037,539 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.