LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 300.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,874.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,893,392.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,290 shares of company stock valued at $50,781,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

