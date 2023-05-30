loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LDI. William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Stock Performance

loanDepot stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 104,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,807. loanDepot has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $169.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that loanDepot will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 76,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $115,681.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other loanDepot news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 76,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $115,681.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $125,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,349,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 934,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,858. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,258,972 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,391 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.