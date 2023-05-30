LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Update

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.
LondonMetric Property Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LNSPF remained flat at $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.40.
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LondonMetric Property (LNSPF)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.