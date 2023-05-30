Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Position Increased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.37. 161,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,319. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

