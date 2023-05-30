LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Down 18.8% in May

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $786.60.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 1.0 %
LVMUY stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.67. 206,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,610. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.25. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $112.04 and a 1-year high of $199.75.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.
