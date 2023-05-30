LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Down 18.8% in May

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $786.60.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 1.0 %

LVMUY stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.67. 206,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,610. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.25. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $112.04 and a 1-year high of $199.75.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.2053 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.