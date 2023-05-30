Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 222,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 988,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $688.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -1.56.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,059,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 71,788 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 1,451.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 126,024 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
